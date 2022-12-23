Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,655 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,076 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,227,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,303,000 after acquiring an additional 851,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,597,000 after acquiring an additional 693,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

