CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $49.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.70.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of KMX opened at $57.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.