Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 86,906 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.