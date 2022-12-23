CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $53.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stephens from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.70.

KMX opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $131.20.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 425,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after buying an additional 51,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Sardar lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

