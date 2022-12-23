Roth Capital Increases Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $90.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $67.03 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $164.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,530,185. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

