Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 159.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,771,000 after buying an additional 718,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after buying an additional 557,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after buying an additional 419,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

