Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

