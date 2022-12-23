Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,961 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

