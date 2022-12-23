General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lowered by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

GD opened at $246.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.06 and a 200-day moving average of $232.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

