Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 127,080 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,080 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

