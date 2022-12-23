iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Decreased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,409,000 after purchasing an additional 422,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.77 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

