Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after acquiring an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after acquiring an additional 116,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,922,000 after acquiring an additional 251,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.70. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

