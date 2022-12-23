Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $46.08 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,250 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

