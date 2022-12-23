Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

