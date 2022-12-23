Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $202,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,434,000 after buying an additional 2,119,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

