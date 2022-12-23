Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 427 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,015.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

IVOO opened at $162.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.84. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $147.86 and a 1 year high of $193.81.

