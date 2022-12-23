Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22.

