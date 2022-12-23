The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1,875.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 135,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,965 shares of company stock worth $1,238,951 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $38.98 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

