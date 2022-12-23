Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,012 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,332,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,746,000 after acquiring an additional 115,615 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,758,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 811,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

