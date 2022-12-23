NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Carrier Global by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Cowen decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

