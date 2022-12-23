Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 616.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $212.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
