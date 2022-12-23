Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 4,482 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $319.07 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.81 and its 200 day moving average is $339.41.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
