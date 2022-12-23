Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2,499.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

