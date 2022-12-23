Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

