Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 540 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 180,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,869 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,907,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $81.78 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

