Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,504 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $73.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

