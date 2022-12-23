Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 739 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $202.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $256.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

