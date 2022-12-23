OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $222,000 Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 966.4% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,375,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,408 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.0% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 56,366 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.