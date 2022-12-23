OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHHC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter worth $120,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in DiamondHead by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in DiamondHead by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $10.01 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

