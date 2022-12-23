OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 21,549 Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSI. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth about $4,875,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 2,789.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 344,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 2,064.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KSI opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

About Kadem Sustainable Impact

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

