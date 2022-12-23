OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New $215,000 Investment in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

