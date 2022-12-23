Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
