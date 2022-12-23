OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $226,000 Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 58.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,218,000 after buying an additional 2,103,637 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 102.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 1,115,965 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.7% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 549,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 192,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYT stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.