OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New $230,000 Investment in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRIV. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 550,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 244,518 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 167,313 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,415,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 109,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.