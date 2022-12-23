OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $215,000 in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Clarim Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 1.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 188,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Clarim Acquisition Stock Performance

Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Clarim Acquisition Profile

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

