14,199 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Purchased by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 218,711 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $3,059,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,140,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,636,000 after acquiring an additional 122,891 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $16.64 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.0059 dividend. This represents a $12.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 72.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

