22,938 Shares in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.08% of Sandbridge X2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the second quarter valued at $5,996,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandbridge X2 by 41.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 123,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the second quarter valued at $2,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sandbridge X2 by 2,432.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Sandbridge X2 by 94.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge X2 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SBII opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Sandbridge X2 Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Sandbridge X2 Company Profile

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

