Bridge Advisory LLC Has $896,000 Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.