Bridge Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 885.1% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $107.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64.

