Bridge Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

