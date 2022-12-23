Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $1.11 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

