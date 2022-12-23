SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 385.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $141.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

