Bridge Advisory LLC Buys 4,121 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE opened at $21.88 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

