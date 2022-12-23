Bridge Advisory LLC Makes New $711,000 Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

