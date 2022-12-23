Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.9% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

