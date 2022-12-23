Bridge Advisory LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Snap Stock Up 0.5 %

SNAP stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $49.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400,857 shares of company stock worth $11,264,962 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

