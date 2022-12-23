Bridge Advisory LLC Buys 4,098 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,867,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,224 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.42 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

