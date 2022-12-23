Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $214.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

