Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 484,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 539,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $60.83.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

