Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 9,293 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,115,000 after buying an additional 70,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,747,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,555,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 109,795 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 935,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,139,000.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

